Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2022: TELL,KOS,HLX

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.94 to $99.34 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $0.28 to $104.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $5.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) rose 18% after Credit Suisse raised its stock rating for the energy producer to outperform from neutral and increased its price target by $2.50 to $8 each.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) added more than 10% after the oil and natural gas producer refinanced its revolving credit facility, extending its maturity until the end of 2024 and lowering the company's overall interest costs.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) climbed 7.3% after the oilfield-services company announced a new three-year contract to provide well intervention services in the US Gulf of Mexico for Shell Offshore. The deal includes an expected 75 days of utilization each year along with an option for additional utilization days.

