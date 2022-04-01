Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2022: KOS, LPG, KMI, PBA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping 0.17% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.99% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.65 at $99.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.29 to $104.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.03 lower at $5.61 per 1 million BTU.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) shares were rallying past 3% after the company said it successfully completed its revolving credit facility refinancing. The company said it re-financed the credit facility, which has a total capacity of $250 million, and extended its maturity to the end of 2024.

Dorian LPG (LPG) shares were slightly higher after the company reported the completion of two Japanese financing transactions. On Tuesday, the company completed a $64.9 million sale and bareboat charter arrangement for its 2015-built VLGC Chaparral. And on Thursday, Dorian LPG closed a $71.5 million sale and bareboat charter arrangement for its 2016-built VLGC Caravelle for proceeds of $50 million in cash.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Pembina Pipeline's (PBA) joint venture Ruby Pipeline said it has voluntarily filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation. Kinder Morgan shares were marginally higher while Pembina Pipeline shares were slightly declining recently.

