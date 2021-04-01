Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2021: NESR,ESTE,DVN,VEI

Energy stocks extended their Thursday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.5% in late regular-hours trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.29 higher at $61.45 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.97 to $64.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.03 to $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) gained 2.6% after agreeing to acquire certain oilfield service lines of Action Energy Co. for about $50 million to expand its business in Kuwait.

Devon Energy (DVN) rose 7.4% after Northland Securities raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer's shares by $7 to $27 apiece and also reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) climbed 23% after the oil and natural gas producer late Wednesday announced its purchase of assets in the Midland Basin from Tracker Resource Development III LLC and an affiliate, and from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group for $126.5 million.

To the downside, Vine Energy (VEI) fell 1.1% after pricing, through a subsidiary, a $950 million offering of 6.75% senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.