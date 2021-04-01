Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2021: ESTE,DVN,VEI

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.19 to $61.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $2.05 to $64.79 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 higher at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.5%.

In company news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) climbed nearly 26% after the oil and natural gas producer late Wednesday announced its purchase of assets in the Midland Basin from Tracker Resource Development III LLC and an affiliate, and from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group for $126.5 million.

Devon Energy (DVN) rose 6.4% after Northland Securities raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer's shares by $7 to $27 apiece and also reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

Vine Energy (VEI) fell 0.4% after pricing, through a subsidiary, a $950 million offering of 6.75% senior unsecured notes maturing in April 2029.

