Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2021: ESTE, NEE, VEI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.5%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) gained 2% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) increased 0.5%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.99 to $60.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $0.88 per barrel to $63.62 and the natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

NextEra Energy (NEE) was trading 0.5% higher before markets open on Thursday. The company said its unit, NextEra Energy Transmission, has completed its acquisition of GridLiance Holdco and GridLiance GP for about $660 million, including debt.

In other sector news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was unchanged after agreeing to acquire assets located in the Midland Basin from Tracker Resource Development III LLC and an affiliate, as well as from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group for $126.5 million.

Vine Energy (VEI) was also flat after its subsidiary, Vine Energy Holdings, priced on Wednesday an offering of $950 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2029.

