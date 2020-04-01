Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2020: ZN,ET,APA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -3.54%

CVX -4.56%

COP -6.20%

SLB -8.93%

OXY -12.16%

Energy stocks were retreating amid a nearly 6% drop in global oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 3.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 6.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 21 cents to $20.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.55 to $24.80 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.59 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 8%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) was surging 28% after Wednesday saying the lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit filed in August 2018 this week voluntarily dismissed their case with prejudice, ending all outstanding litigation against the company. US District Judge Brantley Starr previously had dismissed the suit but allowed the plaintiffs to refile their complaint before March 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Energy Transfer (ET) was fractionally higher after the natural gas pipeline and storage company late Tuesday said it was keeping its quarterly cash distribution unchanged at $0.305 per common unit. The upcoming distribution is payable May 19 to investors of record on May 7.

(-) Apache (APA) tumbled 7.3% after the exploration and production company doubled the projected savings from its ongoing corporate overhaul to more than $300 million annually. Apache announced the company restructuring in October and was now expecting to achieve around $225 million in identified savings this year, including severance and other costs.

