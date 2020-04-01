Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2020: NBL,ZN,ET,APA

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks retreated Wednesday following a nearly 6% drop in global oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5.5%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 17 cents lower at $20.31 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.49 to $24.86 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.59 per 1 million BTU.

(+) Noble Energy (NBL) was 1.6% lower following reports the oil and natural gas producer will furlough or reduce hours for nearly one-third of its workforce beginning next week in response to slowing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 30% of Noble employees will be idled or cut to half-time status starting April 6, company spokeswoman Paula Beasley told the Denver Post in an email. The job actions are expected to last between three to six months, she said.

(+) Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) was surging more than 20% after Wednesday saying the lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit filed in August 2018 this week voluntarily dismissed their case with prejudice, ending all outstanding litigation against the company. US District Judge Brantley Starr previously had dismissed the suit but allowed the plaintiffs to refile their complaint before March 31.

(+) Energy Transfer (ET) was 8% higher after the natural gas pipeline and storage company late Tuesday said it was keeping its quarterly cash distribution unchanged at $0.305 per common unit. The upcoming distribution is payable May 19 to investors of record on May 7.

(-) Apache (APA) tumbled 3.6% after the exploration and production company doubled the projected savings from its ongoing corporate overhaul to more than $300 million annually. Apache announced the company restructuring in October and was now expecting to achieve around $225 million in identified savings this year, including severance and other costs.

