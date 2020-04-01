Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2020: BP, APA, WTTR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.90%

CVX: -3.00%

COP: -2.80%

SLB: -1.90%

OXY: -4.20%

Energy giants were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was off $0.02 at $20.46 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.59 to $25.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.64 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.71% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.43% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) BP (BP), which was up more than 3% after it unveiled a plan to slash capital expenditure by a fourth and said it expects to find savings of $2.5 billion to protect its financial health amid what it said may be the "most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades."

(-) Apache (APA) was declining by over 2% after it increased the cost savings associated with an organizational restructuring to more than $300 million annually, up from an original target of $150 million.

In other sector news:

(=) Select Energy Services (WTTR) was flat after saying it has cut its 2020 capital expenditures guidance by at least 50% from its prior guidance of $55 million to $70 million to improve its liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

