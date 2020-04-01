Energy Sector Update for 04/01/2020: BP, APA, WTTR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:
XOM: -1.90%
CVX: -3.00%
COP: -2.80%
SLB: -1.90%
OXY: -4.20%
Energy giants were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was off $0.02 at $20.46 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.59 to $25.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.64 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.71% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.43% lower.
Early movers include:
(+) BP (BP), which was up more than 3% after it unveiled a plan to slash capital expenditure by a fourth and said it expects to find savings of $2.5 billion to protect its financial health amid what it said may be the "most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades."
(-) Apache (APA) was declining by over 2% after it increased the cost savings associated with an organizational restructuring to more than $300 million annually, up from an original target of $150 million.
In other sector news:
(=) Select Energy Services (WTTR) was flat after saying it has cut its 2020 capital expenditures guidance by at least 50% from its prior guidance of $55 million to $70 million to improve its liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- 2 Oil Tanker Stocks to Consider as the Energy Market Heats Up
- Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2020: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN, BKR
- Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2020: SNP,TOPS,PBF,ET,RDS.A,RDS.B
- Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2020: TOPS,PBF,ET,RDS.A,RDS.B