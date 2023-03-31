Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2023: SHEL, NOVA, MRO

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1.4% to $75.43 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $79.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.9% to $2.208 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) unit Shell USA said Friday it closed the acquisition of electric vehicle charging network provider Volta for $169 million in cash. Shell shares dropped 0.5%.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) shares rose 7.6% after it said its Sunnova TEP Holdings unit amended its credit agreement to boost overall commitments to $700 million from $600 million and to increase the uncommitted maximum facility amount to $789.7 million from $689.7 million, among other things.

Marathon Oil (MRO) said it signed a deal with the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and Chevron (CVX) unit Noble Energy to advance phasees II and III development of the Equatorial Guinea regional gas mega hub. Marathon Oil shares were up 0.8%.

