Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2023: MRO, CVX, SHEL, ENLC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing by 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 4.5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $74.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.3% to $79.48 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.4% higher at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

Marathon Oil (MRO) said it signed a deal with the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and Chevron (CVX) unit Noble Energy E.G. to advance phase II and phase III development of the Equatorial Guinea regional gas mega hub. Marathon Oil was marginally higher recently.

Shell (SHEL) is splitting up its global renewable power business, according to media reports. Shell was 0.7% lower in recent premarket activity.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was declining slightly after it priced an offering of $300 million of 6.500% senior notes due 2030 at 99.000% of the face value.

