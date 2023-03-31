Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2023: BUR, SHEL, NOVA, MRO

Energy stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1.4% to $75.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $79.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 4.5% to $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Burford Capital (BUR) shares jumped over 53% after a federal judge in New York issued a summary judgment in favor of the litigation finance company's investor clients in their fight with YPF and the government of Argentina after it nationalized the energy company in 2012.

Shell (SHEL) unit Shell USA said Friday it closed the acquisition of electric vehicle charging network provider Volta for $169 million in cash. Shell shares dropped 0.6%.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) shares rose 7.2% after it said its Sunnova TEP Holdings unit amended its credit agreement to boost overall commitments to $700 million from $600 million and to increase the uncommitted maximum facility amount to $789.7 million from $689.7 million, among other things.

Marathon Oil (MRO) said it signed a deal with the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and Chevron (CVX) unit Noble Energy to advance phasees II and III development of the Equatorial Guinea regional gas mega hub. Marathon Oil shares were up 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.