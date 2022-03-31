Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2022: SSL, PTR, SRE, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $4.51 at $103.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $4.00 to $1.07.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $5.62 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol's (SSL) subsidiary Sasol Chemicals and Holiferm said they have formed a collaboration to develop new forms of a chemical compound called biosurfactant used in making detergents, cleaning products and personal care products. Sasol was recently shedding 4% in value.

PetroChina (PTR) reported full-year 2021 earnings of 0.50 renminbi ($0.08) per diluted share, up from 0.10 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had expected 0.49 renminbi. PetroChina was slipping past 2% recently.

Sempra Energy (SRE) subsidiary Sempra Infrastructure and TotalEnergies (TTE) are expanding their North American strategic alliance for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and renewable development projects through two non-binding memoranda of understanding. TotalEnergies was recently down less than 1%.

