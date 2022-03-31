Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2022: NFE, CCJ, CCO.TO, HESM, HES

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $4.70 to $103.12 per barrel after the White House disclosed plans to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from US strategic reserves in a bid to lower gasoline prices and reduce inflationary pressures. Natural gas prices were rising, however, with Henry Hub futures adding $0.19 to $5.80 per 1 million BTU after Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday threatened to cut off foreign customer unless they pay their bills in rubles.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) climbed 6.7% after Thursday saying it has filed permit applications with the US Maritime Administration, the Coast Guard and the federal Department of Energy to build and operate an offshore liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana. The new facility is expected to handle around 2.8 million tons of LNG each year after beginning operations early next year.

Cameco (CCJ) rose 5.8% after a BMO Capital upgrade to outperform with a CA$42 ($33.55) price target from market perform previously and the BMO analysts describing the miner as a large and liquid "go-to" uranium producer.

Hess Midstream (HESM) slid 2.2% after the energy gathering, transportation and storage company overnight priced an upsized $262.6 million secondary offering of 8.9 million class A shares previously held by affiliates of Hess Corp (HES) and Global Infrastructure Partners at $29.50 each, or 4.7% under Wednesday's closing price for Hess Midstream stock. The sellers added an extra 1 million shares to the deal over their original plans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.