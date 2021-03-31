Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2021: REGI,MRO,LAC,EPM

Energy stocks declined this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.4% in late regular-hours trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.39 lower at $59.16 per barrel, giving up a midday gain that followed an unexpected drop in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also sliding $1.31 at $62.84 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Renewable Energy Group (REGI) gained 1% after saying it was partnering with Optimus Technologies, which has developed an advanced fuel system allowing diesel engines to use biodiesel, to boost biofuel sales to its municipal fleet customers in Iowa and Washington, D.C., and a home heating oil company in Boston.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) rose 3.1% after agreeing to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in the Barnett Shale formation from a subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Americas for $23.25 million in cash.

Lithium Americas (LAC) jumped out to a nearly 13% gain after B Riley Wednesday began coverage of the mining company with a buy investment recommendation and a $25 price target, citing its "compelling" near-term prospects and expected pipeline growth.

To the downside, Marathon Oil (MRO) declined 2% after the energy major announced plans to redeem all $500 million of its outstanding 2.8% senior notes maturing in 2022, which it expects will cut its yearly interest costs by around $14 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.