Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2021: MRO,LAC,EPM

Energy stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 56 cents to $61.11 per barrel following a surprise decline in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 18 cents to $63.96 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Marathon Oil (MRO) declined 2.2% after the energy major announced plans to redeem all $500 million of its outstanding 2.8% senior notes maturing in 2022, which it expects will cut its yearly interest costs by around $14 million.

Lithium Americas (LAC) jumped out to a nearly 13% gain after B Riley Wednesday began coverage of the mining company with a buy investment recommendation and a $25 price target, citing its "compelling" near-term prospects and expected pipeline growth.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) rose almost 1% after agreeing to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in the Barnett Shale formation from a subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Americas for $23.25 million in cash.

