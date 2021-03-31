Energy
EPM

Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2021: EPM, MRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets opened on Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) fell 0.4% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) slipped 0.1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.43 to $60.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude decreased $0.48 per barrel to $63.70 and the natural gas futures were $0.01 higher to $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) was little changed after agreeing to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in the Barnett Shale from TG Barnett Resources, a subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Americas Ltd.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was slightly up after announcing on Tuesday that it will fully redeem $500 million of 2.8% senior notes due 2022 on April 29, reducing its annual cash interest expense by $14 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPM MRO XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular