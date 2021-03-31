Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2021: EPM, MRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets opened on Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) fell 0.4% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) slipped 0.1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.43 to $60.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude decreased $0.48 per barrel to $63.70 and the natural gas futures were $0.01 higher to $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) was little changed after agreeing to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in the Barnett Shale from TG Barnett Resources, a subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Americas Ltd.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was slightly up after announcing on Tuesday that it will fully redeem $500 million of 2.8% senior notes due 2022 on April 29, reducing its annual cash interest expense by $14 million.

