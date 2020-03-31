Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2020: SLB,NBR,FANG,TOPS

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.11%

CVX -1.34%

COP +2.41%

SLB +0.64%

OXY +2.04%

Energy stocks turned mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Tuesday climbing 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 39 cents higher at $20.48 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract slipped 2 cents to $22.74 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Schlumberger (SLB) was hanging on to a narrow gain late Tuesday following reports the oilfield-services giant will idle a large slice of its workforce and slash salaries for its remaining employees in response to the double-whammy of plunging commodity prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. A company spokesman told Reuters Schlumberger was accelerating a previously announced restructuring of its North American operations, including unspecified job cuts and furloughs over the next few months. Executive salaries will drop 20% starting on Wednesday while other employees also will move to "modified schedules" to lower payroll costs, the spokesman said.

In other sector news:

(+) Diamondback Energy (FANG) rose 9% after the oil and natural gas company Tuesday scaled back its FY20 production forecast by about 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to reflect recent volatility in energy prices and reduced demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is now expecting to produce between 295,000 to 310,000 barrels per day, down from its previous guidance looking for 310,000 to 325,000 barrels per day.

(+) Nabors Industries (NBR) climbed 4.6% after the drill rig operator said it will seek shareholder approval of a reverse stock split at a special general meeting on April 20, one week later than its initial plan. Investors will vote on the proposed consolidation of the company's common stock, which would reduce the number of outstanding shares by between 15-to-1 and 50-to-1 at the discretion of the Nabors board. Investors also will vote on a 100% increase in the authorized number of shares Nabors can issue following the reverse split.

(-) TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled almost 59%, giving back nearly half of its 130% advance during the previous session, after the tanker company Tuesday announced an $8.0 million direct offering of 40 million common shares priced at 20 cents apiece, representing a 63% discount to Monday's closing price.

