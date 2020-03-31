Energy Sector Update for 03/31/2020: NBR,FANG,TOPS

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +2.72%

CVX +2.14%

COP +5.77%

SLB +3.54%

OXY +4.59%

Energy stocks were rising again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Tuesday climbing 4.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead 34 cents at $20.43 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1 cent to $22.75 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.6% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Nabors Industries (NBR) climbed 9.5% after the drill rig operator said it will seek shareholder approval of a reverse stock split at a special general meeting on April 20, one week later than its initial plan. Investors will vote on the proposed consolidation of the company's common stock, which would reduce the number of outstanding shares by between 15-to-1 and 50-to-1 at the discretion of the Nabors board. Investors also will vote on a 100% increase in the authorized number of shares Nabors can issue following the reverse split.

In other sector news:

(+) Diamondback Energy (FANG) rose about 10% after the oil and natural gas company Tuesday scaled back its FY20 production forecast by about 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to reflect recent volatility in energy prices and reduced demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is now expecting to produce between 295,000 to 310,000 barrels per day, down from its previous guidance looking for 310,000 to 325,000 barrels per day.

(-) TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled more than 52%, giving back a large slice of its 130% advance during the previous session, after the tanker company Tuesday announced an $8.0 million direct offering of 40 million common shares priced at 20 cents apiece, representing a 63% discount to Monday's closing price.

