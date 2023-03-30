Energy
SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2023: SHEL, VLTA, VLO, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

March 30, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.9%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $73.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.5% to $78.70 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.6% lower at $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

Volta (VLTA) said its stockholders have approved the proposed acquisition of the company by Shell (SHEL) subsidiary Shell USA Inc. Shell was recently up more than 1%.

Valero Energy (VLO) unit Valero Marketing and Supply won an up to $905.8 million US Defense Logistics Agency contract for JAA aviation fuel to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Valero Energy was climbing 0.5%.

Phillips 66 Company, a subsidiary of Phillips 66 (PSX), said it has entered into a $1.5 billion delayed draw-term loan agreement. Phillips 66 was almost 1% higher in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
VLTA
VLO
PSX
XLE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.