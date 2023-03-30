Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2023: SHEL, VLTA, VLO, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.9%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $73.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.5% to $78.70 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.6% lower at $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

Volta (VLTA) said its stockholders have approved the proposed acquisition of the company by Shell (SHEL) subsidiary Shell USA Inc. Shell was recently up more than 1%.

Valero Energy (VLO) unit Valero Marketing and Supply won an up to $905.8 million US Defense Logistics Agency contract for JAA aviation fuel to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Valero Energy was climbing 0.5%.

Phillips 66 Company, a subsidiary of Phillips 66 (PSX), said it has entered into a $1.5 billion delayed draw-term loan agreement. Phillips 66 was almost 1% higher in premarket activity.

