Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2023: FLNC, NXT, ENLC

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index (OSX) was posting a 0.8% decrease and the Dow Jones US Utilities index (DJUSUT) was up 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.7% to $74.19 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.3% to $79.26 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% lower at $2.09 per 1 million BTU. US natural-gas stocks fell by 47 billion cubic feet in the week ended March 24, smaller than the 54 billion cubic foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Stocks at 1.853 trillion cubic feet are 31% higher than in the comparable week a year ago.

In company news, Fluence Energy (FLNC) was up 19% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $29 from $25.

Nextracker (NXT) shares were up 4.3%. The company said it will supply solar trackers to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy for a 1.57-gigawatt solar project in Gujarat, India, scheduled for completion during the first half of 2024.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was up 1.1% after it said it plans to launch an additional offering of $300 million in 6.5% senior notes due 2030, subject to market conditions.

