Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2022: SHEL, SWN, J, BP, EQNR

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both rising around 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $2.93 to $107.17 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was gaining $2.77 to $113.0 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.21 higher at $5.54 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) rose 3.2% after the oil and natural gas producer and privately held Siccar Point Energy received a two-year exclusive license extension through March 2024 for the Cambo oilfield prospect off Shetland archipelago in the North Sea near Scotland.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) climbed 2.2% after Seaport Global Wednesday began coverage of the natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids company with a buy stock rating and a $9 price target.

Jacobs Engineering (J) was 0.2% higher after the project consultants Wednesday said it was selected by a BP (BP) and Equinor (EQNR) consortium to provide architectural and engineering design services for the redevelopment of the South Brooklyn marine terminal in New York to support the installation of wind turbines south of Long Island by the Empire Offshore Wind consortium. Financial terms were not disclosed but Jacobs said engineering and design work started earlier this month and construction slated to begin during the second half of 2023. BP shares were rising 1.5% and Equinor was posting a 5.9% advance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.