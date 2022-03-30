Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2022: RMO,SHEL,SWN,J,BP,EQNR

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% advance, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.58 higher at $107.82 per barrel, easing slightly from an earlier peak after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 3.4 million barrels in US commercial supplies during the seven days ended March 25, exceeding market expectations for a 2 million-barrel decline. Global benchmark Brent crude was rising $2.69 to $112.92 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures increased $0.28 to $5.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Romeo Power (RMO) sped to a more than 11% gain on Wednesday after the lithium-ion battery manufacturer Wednesday said it began shipping the first production pedigree packs to an unnamed customer that makes heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles. The 80-kilowatt hour capacity batteries currently are being produced at Romeo's factory in Vernon, California, but will shift to a larger suburban Los Angeles facility in Cypress this summer.

Shell (SHEL) rose 3.8% after the oil and natural gas producer and privately held Siccar Point Energy received a two-year exclusive license extension through March 2024 for the Cambo oilfield prospect off Shetland archipelago in the North Sea near Scotland.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) climbed 1.9% after Seaport Global Wednesday began coverage of the natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids company with a buy stock rating and a $9 price target.

Jacobs Engineering (J) was 0.4% higher after the project consultants Wednesday said it was selected by a BP (BP) and Equinor (EQNR) consortium to provide architectural and engineering design services for the redevelopment of the South Brooklyn marine terminal in New York to support the installation of wind turbines south of Long Island by the Empire Offshore Wind consortium. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Jacobs said engineering and design work started earlier this month and construction is slated to begin during the second half of 2023. BP shares were rising 1.5%, and Equinor was posting a 5.9% advance.

