Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2022: HESM, NBR, NWN, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO), and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.32 at $107.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.04 to $113.27 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.06 higher at $5.39 per 1 million BTU.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was slipping past 3% amid plans for a public offering of 7.9 million of its class A common units.

Nabors Industries (NBR) was down more than 3% after saying it made an $8 million strategic investment in Slovakia-based geothermal technology company GA Drilling.

Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) was shedding more than 6% after it priced a public offering of 2.5 million common shares at $50 each.

