Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2022: AFIB

Acutus Medical (AFIB) late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $1.00 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 compared with an $0.89 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period while revenue for the medical device company increased by more than 69% year-over-year to $4.4 million from $2.6 million during the final quarter of 2020.

Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a net loss of $0.76 per share, excluding one-time items, on $4.2 million in revenue.

Looking forward, Acutus is projecting revenue in a range of $3.2 million to $3.5 million for its current Q1 ending Thursday and said it will provide additional details about its FY22 outlook during a conference call later Wednesday.

The Street is looking for $4.5 million and $22.7 million in revenue for Q1 and FY22, respectively.

