Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2021: XOM, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently down by 0.5%. Front-month global benchmarks West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.11 at $60.46 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude lost $1.09 to $64.11 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.024 lower at $2.629 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ExxonMobil (XOM) and Porsche said they are jointly testing advanced biofuels and renewable, lower-carbon eFuels, as part of a new agreement to "find pathways toward potential future consumer adoption." Exxon Mobil was marginally lower in recent trading.

Total (TOT) signed an agreement with Iraq to implement four projects, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement. The French company will construct a facility to produce natural gas at five oil fields in the south, the ministry said, adding that it is expected to produce 300 million cubic feet of gas per day. Total was slightly lower recently.

