Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2021: NGS,BLDP,BLDP.TO,OEG,NEXT

Energy stocks trimmed early losses Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.8%, while the Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index managed a 0.2% gain.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.01 lower at $60.55 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.98 to $64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.62 per million BTU.

In company news, Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) fell 3.5% after the gas compression equipment company Tuesday reported FY20 net income of $0.14 per share, reversing an $1.06 per share net loss during the prior year but still missing analysts' consensus estimate for earnings off $0.18 per share during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, according to a Capital IQ survey.

NextDecade (NEXT) declined 9.4% after the liquefied natural gas terminal developer overnight disclosed plans for a $10 Million private placement of its series C convertible preferred shares with OGCI Climate Investments, an industry consortium supporting zero-emmission initiatives.

Among advancers, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) rose 7.9% after Monday filing a short-form base shelf prospectus with US and Canadian regulators for the potential sale of up to $1.5 billion in new securities through April 2023.

Orbital Energy (OEG) rose 7.4% after the renewable energy services company Tuesday announced an agreement in principle to buy Gibson Technical Services, paying $48 million for the telecommunications services firm.

