Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2021: BLDP,BLDP.TO,OEG,NEXT

Energy stocks were moderately lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.18 to $60.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.02 to $63.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 0.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index is dropping 1.2%.

In company news, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) rose 5.2% after Monday filing a short-form base shelf prospectus with US and Canadian regulators for the potential sale of up to $1.5 billion in new securities through April 2023.

Orbital Energy (OEG) rose 2.4% after the renewable energy services company Tuesday announced an agreement in principle to buy Gibson Technical Services, paying $48 million for the telecommunications services firm.

NextDecade (NEXT) declined 8.7% after the liquefied natural gas development company overnight disclosed plans for a $10 million private placement of its series C convertible preferred shares with OGCI Climate Investments, an industry consortium supporting zero-emission initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.