Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2020: TOPS,PBF,ET,RDS.A,RDS.B

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.7%

CVX +5.2%

COP +1.8%

SLB -2.4%

OXY -4.4%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 3.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up about 1.0%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $1.28 to $20.23 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.68 to $22.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.67 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 5.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was slipping 2.1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) TOP Ships (TOPS) nearly doubled in price this afternoon, recently climbing more than 98%, after Monday saying it has completed the sale of its 50%-owned M/T Holmby Hills tanker, resulting in a $10.2 million cash release for the company. The company also said it was expecting to close on the sale of its 50% stake in another 50,000-ton tanker, the M/T Palm Springs, during the second week in April.

In other sector news:

(+) PBF Energy (PBF) rose over 14% after the oil refiner said it was selling five hydrogen production plants to Air Products (APD) for $530 million. The deal is expected to close in April and PBF said it would be suspending its $0.30 per share dividend, preserving around $35 million in cash each quarter, in addition to plans to reduce its capital budget by about $240 million and lowering its 2020 operating costs by $125 million.

(-) Energy Transfer (ET) fell 2.9% after the natural gas pipeline and storage company Monday said it was taking over as lead developer for a liquified natural gas facility in Lake Charles, La., following the recent decision by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) to cancel its investment in the project as part of broader plans to lower its 2020 operating costs. Energy Transfer said it was evaluating whether to bring in one or more new partners or scaling back the LNG project.

