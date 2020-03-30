Energy Sector Update for 03/30/2020: ARLP, CRC, PBF, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.89%

CVX: -1.29%

COP: -1.88%

SLB: -2.98%

OXY: -3.10%

Leading energy stocks were retreating pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.07 at $20.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.98 to $22.95 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.63 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 5.93% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.89% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), which was down more than 13% after announcing that it is suspending coal production operations at all of its Illinois Basin mines until April 15. The company also said it is adopting cost-cutting measures to improve capital flow. As part of efforts to boost liquidity, the board decided to suspended the cash distribution to unitholders for Q1.

(-) California Resources (CRC) was more than 13% lower after saying it will continue exploring options but does not plan on providing updates concerning its ongoing discussions. The comment comes after Bloomberg Law reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that the oil and gas company is "seriously considering" bankruptcy after it failed to rework its debt out of court, as energy prices fell.

(+) PBF Energy (PBF) was gaining more than 17% after the oil refiner said it has agreed to sell five hydrogen production plants to Air Products (APD) for $530 million, as well as cut capital spending and operating costs and suspend its dividend.

