Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2023: XOM, E, TTE, RIG, CPG

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.3% softer at $72.98 per barrel. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 0.7% to $78.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.5% higher at $2.08 per 1 million BTU.

Excluding inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, US commercial crude oil stocks declined by 7.5 million barrels during the week ended March 24 after a 1.1-million-barrel increase in the previous week, versus the 1.8-million-barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Eni (E), TotalEnergies (TTE), Shell and other members of the North Caspian Operating Co. are being sued by Kazakhstan for 2.3 trillion tenge ($5.1 billion) for breaking an environmental protection rule at the Kashagan oil field, Bloomberg News reported, citing the country's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry. Exxon was up 1.2%, Eni was up 0.9% and TotalEnergies was up 0.6%.

Transocean (RIG) was up 0.2% after the company secured contracts for two of its harsh environment semisubmersible rigs for a total of about $113 million.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was up 3.5% after saying it agreed to buy Spartan Delta Corp's oil and gas assets in Alberta's Montney region for CA$1.70 billion in cash ($1.24 billion).

