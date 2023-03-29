Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2023: RIG, EQNR, CPG, VET, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) gained 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $74.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.1% to reach $79.53 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.2% lower at $1.99 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) said Tuesday it signed two rig contracts and a collaboration agreement with Transocean (RIG). Transocean was up nearly 3% pre-bell Wednesday.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) said Tuesday it agreed to buy Spartan Delta Corp's oil and gas assets in Alberta's Montney region for CA$1.70 billion in cash ($1.24 billion). Crescent Point Energy was up more than 1% in Wednesday's premarket activity.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was over 1% higher after saying it closed the previously announced sale of its non-core assets in southeast Saskatchewan for $225 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.