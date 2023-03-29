Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2023: CETY, RIG, CPG, XOM, E, TTE

Energy stocks were higher late afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% to $72.89 per barrel. Excluding inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, US commercial crude oil stocks declined by 7.5 million barrels during the week ended March 24 after a 1.1-million-barrel increase in the previous week, versus the 1.8-million-barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 0.5% to $78.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 1.9% at $1.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) was down 4.6%. The company signed a master service agreement with RPG Energy Group to develop onsite applications to create electricity, produce hydrogen and promote decarbonization.

Transocean (RIG) was up 0.7% after the company secured contracts for two of its harsh environment semisubmersible rigs for a total of about $113 million.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was up 4%. The company agreed to buy Spartan Delta Corp's oil and gas assets in Alberta's Montney region for $1.24 billion in cash.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), Eni (E), TotalEnergies (TTE), Shell and other members of the North Caspian Operating Co. are being sued by Kazakhstan for 2.3 trillion tenge ($5.1 billion) for breaking an environmental protection rule at the Kashagan oil field, Bloomberg News reported, citing the country's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry. Exxon was up 1.4%, Eni gained 1% and TotalEnergies rose 0.6%.

