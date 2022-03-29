Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2022: NEE,MUR,XOM,PBR

Energy stocks took a large bite out of their morning retreat amid a late uptick in crude prices this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) sliding 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was 1.9% higher, reversing its morning decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.7% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.72 lower at $104.24 per barrel, rebounding from a 7% drop as low as $98.44 earlier Tuesday. Global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $1.98 to $110.55 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.17 to $5.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NextEra Energy (NEE) was near flat late in Tuesday trading after the electric utility reaffirmed its FY22 profit outlook but also warned a federal agency probe into solar panel imports from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia could negatively affect its solar and storage projects.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was rising 1.1%, recovering from a more than 5% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the company saying it did not find the presence of any hydrocarbons at its 20%-owned Cutthroat-1 exploration well offshore in Brazil. Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM), which owns a 50% stake in the deepwater well, still were 0.6% lower.

Petrobras (PBR) rose 1.9% on Tuesday amid reports Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to replace Joaquim Silva e Luna as CEO of the state-owned energy major. Adriano Pires, an oil sector consultant who also has government experience, will become chief executive at the company, pending approval at its April 13 board meeting, according to the reports.

