Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2022: MUR, XOM, PBR

Energy stocks were extending their downward trek after global oil prices continued to sag and UAE and Saudi officials reportedly said the OPEC+ producer group should not engage in politics during Russia's war in Ukraine.

At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 0.7% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping just 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.21 to $104.75 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $1.68 to $110.80 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.15 lower at $5.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Murphy Oil (MUR) was sinking 0.1%, recovering most of its more than 5% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the company saying it did not find the presence of any hydrocarbons at its 20%-owned Cutthroat-1 exploration well offshore in Brazil. Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM), which owns a 50% stake in the deepwater well, were 1.6% lower.

Petrobras (PBR) rose almost 1.0% on Tuesday amid reports Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to replace Joaquim Silva e Luna as CEO of the state-owned energy major. Adriano Pires, an oil sector consultant who also has government experience, will become chief executive at the company, pending approval at its April 13 board meeting, according to the reports.

