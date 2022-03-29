Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2022: MUR, RIG, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $5.97 at $99.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $6.34 to $106.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.13 lower at $5.37 per 1 million BTU.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was shedding 4% in value after saying drilling at the Cutthroat-1 exploration well in block SEAL-M-428 in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin offshore Brazil didn't find any presence of hydrocarbons and has now concluded.

Transocean (RIG) was down more than 3% after saying it acquired a minority stake in Ocean Minerals for undisclosed financial terms.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is planning to replace Petrobras' (PBR) Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna, media outlets reported. Petrobras was up more than 2% recently.

