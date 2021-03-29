Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2021: PTR,NEXT,NVEE,BWXT

Energy stocks were ending well above their Monday session lows, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 1.9% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was posting a 1.2% gain in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 59 cents higher at $61.56 per barrel, reversing a morning retreat. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was rising 38 cents to $64.95 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrochina (PTR) climbed 1.7% on Monday after CFRA increased its price target by $7 to $39 a share and reiterated its hold rating for Chinese energy company's stock.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) rose 1.8% after the nuclear fuels company disclosed plans for a private placement of up to $400 million of its senior notes maturing in 2029.

NextDecade (NEXT) rose 5.5% after the oil and natural gas producer on Friday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $100 million of its common shares from time to time.

To the downside, NV5 Global (NVEE) was ending fractionally lower after announcing its acquisition of privately held Geodynamics, saying the $42 million cash-and-stock purchase of the geospatial services company is expected to immediately boost earnings in addition to expanding its geospatial capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.