Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2021: NEXT,NVEE,BWXT

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.48 to $61.45 per barrel, reversing a morning retreat, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract still was gaining $0.33 to $64.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was posting a 1.1% gain.

In company news, NextDecade (NEXT) rose 0.3% after the oil and natural gas producer on Friday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $100 million of its common shares from time to time.

NV5 Global (NVEE) climbed 3% after announcing its acquisition of privately held Geodynamics, saying the $42 million cash-and-stock purchase of the geospatial services company is expected to immediately boost earnings in addition to expanding its geospatial capabilities.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) rose 1.8% after the nuclear fuels company disclosed plans for a private placement of up to $400 million of its senior notes maturing in 2029.

