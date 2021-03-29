Energy Sector Update for 03/29/2021: DVN, SNP, VEI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.40 higher at $61.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.45 to $65.02 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

Devon Energy (DVN) declined 1.1% after saying severe winter weather would cut Q1 production by 8%. The oil and gas exploration company said it now expects oil production in Q1 of 261,000 to 265,000 barrels per day and total production of 485,000 to 499,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was slightly advancing even as it reported earnings of about 0.27 renminbi ($0.04) per share, down from 0.48 renminbi per share a year earlier.

Vine Energy (VEI) was flat after saying its Vine Energy Holdings unit intends to offer $950 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private placement.

