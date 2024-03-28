Energy Sector Update for 03/28/2024: SBOW, VALE, KBR

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.7% to $82.74 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.5% to $87.38 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 36 billion cubic feet in the week ended March 22, a larger decline than the 27 billion drop expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET and following an increase of 7 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.5% higher at $1.74 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, SilverBow Resources (SBOW) shares slumped 1.7% after the company said Thursday that a potential deal between the company and Kimmeridge Texas Gas proposed by Kimmeridge Energy Management "substantially undervalues" SilverBow.

Vale (VALE) said Wednesday it agreed to buy the 45% stake in Alianca Energia owned by Cemig GT for 2.7 billion Brazilian reais ($541 million). Vale shares shed 0.3%.

KBR (KBR) added 1.1% after it said Thursday it has secured a five-year deal from Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical to provide maintenance services at its plant in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.