Energy Sector Update for 03/28/2023: PCG, LASE, HESM, BP

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $73.33 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.8% to $78.73 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.9% lower at $2.01 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PG&E (PCG) said Tuesday it outlined a program to further address wildfire risk in a mitigation plan through 2025. The utility company's shares were down 0.06%.

Laser Photonics (LASE) was up over 13%. The company said it received an order from General Electric (GE) Gas Power unit for the LPC-300CTH CleanTech laser blasting system.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was rising by almost 4%. The company said it signed an agreement for an about $100 million repurchase of class B units by its unit Hess Midstream Operations from its sponsors Hess Corp. and Global Infrastructure Partners.

BP (BP) gained almost 2% after it confirmed that the company and ADNOC made a non-binding offer for a 50% stake in NewMed Energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.