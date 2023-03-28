Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/28/2023: LASE, HESM, BP

March 28, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.4% to $73.79 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.2% to $79.09 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.5% lower at $2.06 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Laser Photonics (LASE) jumped 11%. The company said it received an order from General Electric (GE) Gas Power unit for the LPC-300CTH CleanTech laser blasting system.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was up 4.1%. The company said it signed an agreement for an about $100 million repurchase of class B units by its unit Hess Midstream Operations from its sponsors Hess Corp. and Global Infrastructure Partners.

BP (BP) gained.1.4% after it confirmed that the company and ADNOC made a non-binding offer for a 50% stake in NewMed Energy.

