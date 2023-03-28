Energy
BP

Energy Sector Update for 03/28/2023: BP, LNT, PXD, XLE, USO, UNG

March 28, 2023

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was declining by 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $72.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.1% to $78.18 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $2.07 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) confirmed that the company and ADNOC have made a non-binding offer for a 50% stake in NewMed Energy. BP was recently up more than 1%.

Alliant Energy's (LNT) Wisconsin Power and Light Company subsidiary said it has priced a public offering of $300 million of its 4.95% debentures due April 1, 2033. Alliant Energy was almost 2% higher.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) said it has priced a public offering of $1.1 billion of 5.1% senior notes that will mature March 29, 2026. Pioneer Natural Resources was down 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

