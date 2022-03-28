Energy Sector Update for 03/28/2022: VET, ENSV, TELL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $7.15 at $106.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $7.24 to $113.41 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.15 lower at $5.42 per 1 million BTU.

Vermilion Energy (VET) shares were retreating more than 3% after saying it has agreed to acquire Toronto-listed Leucrotta Exploration for CA$477 million ($381.8 million) or CA$1.73 per share.

ENSERVCO (ENSV) shares were more than 8% lower after saying it plans to restate its financial statements on three Form 10-Q filings from 2021 because of a tax credit eligibility issue and an error in accounting for warrant issuance.

Tellurian (TELL) shares were marginally higher after saying it has given a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy to begin construction of phase one of the Driftwood LNG terminal near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

