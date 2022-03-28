Energy Sector Update for 03/28/2022: TELL,CVX,DK,DKL,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks were sharply lower amid a steep decline in global oil prices on Monday after Shanghai began a COVID-19 lockdown, fueling expectations for weakened Chinese demand. At last look, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index was shedding 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 5.2% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $7.94 lower at $105.96 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $9.59 to $111.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.06 to $5.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) fell 7% after Monday saying it issued a limited notice for Bechtel Energy to begin construction on the first phase of its Driftwood liquefied natural gas export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Vermilion Energy (VET) fell 8% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer Monday announced its purchase of Leucrotta Exploration (LXE.V) for $477 million, with the deal adding 77,000 net acres of contiguous mineral rights in northern British Columbia and Alberta and around 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent in daily average production next year.

Delek US Holdings (DK) slid 2.8% after Monday naming Avigal Soreq as its new CEO and president of its Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) affiliate beginning in June. Soreq currently is chief executive of El Al Airlines in Israel and will succeed Ezra Uzi Yemin, who is becoming executive board chairman of Delek US in addition to continuing as board chairman at Delek Logistics.

Chevron (CVX) declined 2.2% after the energy major said its Chevron New Energies division was partnering with the Restore the Earth Foundation to reforest up to 8,800 acres of property in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, by funding the purchase of 1.7 million native bald cypress seedlings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.