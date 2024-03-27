News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2024: MTDR, MRO, XLE, USO, UNG

March 27, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.1% lower.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $81.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.6% to reach $85.71 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 3.4% at $1.73 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Matador Resources (MTDR) stock was 0.2% higher after the company overnight priced a $900 million private offering of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 100% face value.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shares were down 0.5% after the company late Tuesday priced its offering of $600 million of 5.300% senior notes due 2029 and $600 million of 5.700% senior notes due 2034, with closing expected on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

