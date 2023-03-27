Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2023: ET, NVGS, ENB

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% rise and the Dow Jones US Utilities index also was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 4.7% to $72.48 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 4.2% to $78.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were dropping 6.9% at $2.06 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) was up 1.2% after it agreed to buy Lotus Midstream Operations from an affiliate of EnCap Flatrock Midstream in a deal valued at $1.45 billion.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) was up 2.6% after the company said it bought two vessels under its 60/40 joint venture with Greater Bay Gas, a Chinese gaseous product logistic service provider.

Enbridge (ENB) was rising 0.5% after its Maple Power venture and France's EDF Group won rights to develop a one-gigawatt wind-power project offshore France.

