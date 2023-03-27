Energy
ET

Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2023: ET, NVGS, ENB

March 27, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% rise and the Dow Jones US Utilities index also was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 4.7% to $72.48 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 4.2% to $78.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were dropping 6.9% at $2.06 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) was up 1.2% after it agreed to buy Lotus Midstream Operations from an affiliate of EnCap Flatrock Midstream in a deal valued at $1.45 billion.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) was up 2.6% after the company said it bought two vessels under its 60/40 joint venture with Greater Bay Gas, a Chinese gaseous product logistic service provider.

Enbridge (ENB) was rising 0.5% after its Maple Power venture and France's EDF Group won rights to develop a one-gigawatt wind-power project offshore France.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET
NVGS
ENB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.