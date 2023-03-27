Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2023: CLMT, ET, NVGS, ENB

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both up 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 4.3% rise and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 5.3% to $72.92 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 4.1% to $78.08 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were dropping 5.3% at $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was up 1.2% after UBS raised its price target to $18.50 from $17.

Energy Transfer (ET) was up 1.2% after it agreed to buy Lotus Midstream Operations from an affiliate of EnCap Flatrock Midstream in a deal valued at $1.45 billion.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) was up 2.3% after the company said it bought two vessels under its 60/40 joint venture with Greater Bay Gas, a Chinese gaseous product logistic service provider.

Enbridge (ENB) was rising 0.3% after its Maple Power venture and France's EDF Group won rights to develop a one-gigawatt wind-power project offshore France.

