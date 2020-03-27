Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2020: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN, BKR

Crude slumped on Friday and has been under pressure this week despite a rebound in equity markets as expectations of a plunge in daily oil demand by a fifth with almost half the planet on lockdown threatened to send prices lower as the only mitigation factor -- resolution of the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war -- that could put a floor under crude isn't on the horizon yet.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell 5.7% to $21.31 intraday along with its international counterpart, Brent futures, dropping by 6.6% to $24.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite Index all recorded strong three-day gains earlier this week.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Birol said on Thursday oil demand could fall by as much as 20 million barrels per day, or 20%, this year, given that three billion people in the world are locked down.

His warning came a day after Goldman Sachs (GS) said global isolation measures were leading to an unprecedented collapse in demand which analysts led by Damien Courvalin forecast would fall by 10.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) in March and 18.7 mb/d in April. Goldman now sees demand for 2020 down by 4.25 mb/d.

A raging COVID-19 pandemic is not the only factor that's pushing oil prices lower. There is also the price war raging between Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the three largest producers in the world after the US.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intend to lift production by more than three million barrels per day in April, after a joint agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members led by Russia -- also known as OPEC-plus -- to cut 1.7 million barrels a day expires on April 1 as the two sides seem to be poles apart to patch up divergent views on how to stabilize the energy market.

"Birol, therefore, called upon Saudi Arabia not to increase production any further and to help stabilize the oil market," Commerzbank analysts led by Daniel Briesemann said in a report on Friday.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Saudi Arabia was holding firm on its position and said it hasn't had any contacts with Moscow about oil production cuts or enlarging the OPEC-plus alliance to other producers, which Russia is reportedly suggesting as a resolution path.

Commerzbank is also of the view that China, the world's largest oil importer, is now likely to import far more crude oil than it actually needs in order to replenish its strategic reserves. "However, all of this is merely a drop in the ocean in view of the unprecedented collapse in demand."

Goldman's Courvalin concurs: "A demand shock of this magnitude will overwhelm any supply response including any potential core-OPEC output freeze or cut."

That puts into perspective the US oil rig count data on Friday.

The US oil rig count slumped by 40 to 624 over a week ended March 27 to the lowest level since March 2017, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The combined count for the US sank by 44 to 728 as gas rigs dropped by four to 102.

In Canada, the oil rig count plunged by 34 to 18, with the gas count also dropping by 10 to 36 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America plummeted by 88 to 782, compared with 1,094 a year ago.

Meanwhile, crude stockpiles surged by 1.6 million barrels over a week to March 20, according to data compiled by Energy Information Administration. That compares with a forecast for a 2.8 million-barrel jump in a Reuters' poll of analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.