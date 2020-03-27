Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2020: SRLP, PUMP, MMP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -5.00%

CVX: -5.24%

COP: -4.95%

SLB: -3.22%

OXY: -6.55%

Energy majors were tumbling in Friday's pre-bell trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.82 at $21.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.06 to $25.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.60 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 6.73% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.11% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Sprague Resources (SRLP), which was gaining more than 5% after it received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Sprague Resources Holdings to acquire all of the company's shares that it does not already own for $13 in cash per share.

(-) ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was declining by more than 2% after it announced unspecified job cuts to address declining fleet activity in addition to launching other cost-saving measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, lower commodity prices and an uncertain outlook for the oil and gas industry.

(-) Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was down more than 1% after saying it expects the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current crude oil price environment to reduce its distributable cash flow for 2020 by $95 million to $180 million.

