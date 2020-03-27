Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2020: PEIX,WLL,PUMP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -5.76%

CVX -6.74%

COP -9.13%

SLB -9.52%

OXY -7.76%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 6.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5.4%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.25 to $21.35 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was off $2.00 at $24.34 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent lower to $1.63 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 7.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 6.2% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) dropped 21% after late Thursday naming a chief restructuring officer to assist with evaluating strategic initiatives while the renewable fuels producer grapples with what its CEO Neil Koehler called an "acute negative margin environment" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it received a two-month deferral on principal and interest payments for its secured debt through May 20 as it works with lenders to restructure its balance sheet and improve liquidity.

In other sector news:

(-) Whiting Petroleum (WLL) was down almost 8%, giving back an early gain that followed the exploration and production company Friday announcing a shareholder rights plan to protect accrued federal tax benefits during a potential change in control. Whiting currently has around $3.4 billion of usable net operating loss carry forwards that can be used to offset future taxable income.

(-) ProPetro Holding (PUMP) fell 11% after the oilfield-services late Thursday announced unspecified job cuts in addition to other cost-saving measures to address declining fleet activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain outlook for the oil and gas industry.

